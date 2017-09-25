Did lie detector throw up inaccurate result?

Leuven rector unveils academic year reform plans

25/9/17 - Luc Sels, the brand new rector of Leuven University, has ambitious plans to reform the academic year that would run from September to June with a guaranteed holiday for students and academics in July and August.

