Did lie detector throw up inaccurate result?
25/9/17 - The lawyers of the Romanian suspected of murdering Sofie Muylle in Knokke earlier this year are raising doubts about the results of a lie detector test that he underwent voluntarily last week and that suggested the suspect provided untrue answers.
Leuven rector unveils academic year reform plans 25/9/17 - Luc Sels, the brand new rector of Leuven University, has ambitious plans to reform the academic year that would run from September to June with a guaranteed holiday for students and academics in July and August.
Did lie detector throw up inaccurate result? 25/9/17 - The lawyers of the Romanian suspected of murdering Sofie Muylle in Knokke earlier this year are raising doubts about the results of a lie detector test that he underwent voluntarily last week and that suggested the suspect provided untrue answers.
Let's go to the longest mussel table in Belgium In Antwerp preparations are under way for the longest mussel table in Belgium. 600 kilos of mussels are cleaned, cooked and served for 500 hungry mussel lovers. It is an initiative in the context of the national mussel week, whichs runs from 25 September to 1 October.
Protest in Brussels for a Catalonia referendum Around 150 Catalans took today part in a brief protest in front of the Spanish Embassy in Brussels.They demand the right to express their opinion on independence next Sunday, and do not accept that the Spanish Government wants to avoid this in every way possible.
More money to help youth with mental problems The Flemish Minister of Welfare Jo Vandeurzen declared that the Flemish government will allocate an additional 15 million euros per year for psychological help to young people. There are already centres where young people can go to for help or support. But they often have waiting lists.