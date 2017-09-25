VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Protest in Brussels for a Catalonia referendum
Around 150 Catalans took today part in a brief protest in front of the Spanish Embassy in Brussels.They demand the right to express their opinion on independence next Sunday, and do not accept that the Spanish Government wants to avoid this in every way possible.
This week's video news Sun 24/09/2017 - 16:02
- Let's go to the longest mussel table in Belgium In Antwerp preparations are under way for the longest mussel table in Belgium. 600 kilos of mussels are cleaned, cooked and served for 500 hungry mussel lovers. It is an initiative in the context of the national mussel week, whichs runs from 25 September to 1 October.
- Protest in Brussels for a Catalonia referendum Around 150 Catalans took today part in a brief protest in front of the Spanish Embassy in Brussels.They demand the right to express their opinion on independence next Sunday, and do not accept that the Spanish Government wants to avoid this in every way possible.
- More money to help youth with mental problems The Flemish Minister of Welfare Jo Vandeurzen declared that the Flemish government will allocate an additional 15 million euros per year for psychological help to young people. There are already centres where young people can go to for help or support. But they often have waiting lists.
- 56 000 fines for polluting cars in Antwerp If you drive into the city centre with a diesel car that is too polluting, you risk a fine of 125 euros. During the first six months since the introduction of the low-emission zone in Antwerp, 56,000 fines were imposed on people who drove with their polluting car in the centre of the city.
- Fire in a residential care centre in Overijse In Overijse, Flemish Brabant, a fire broke out last night in a private residential care centre. The medical emergency plan was announced and the 40 residents were evacuated. The fire may have been caused by a burning cigarette, the investigation is still ongoing.