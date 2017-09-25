Protest in Brussels for a Catalonia referendum

Let's go to the longest mussel table in Belgium

In Antwerp preparations are under way for the longest mussel table in Belgium. 600 kilos of mussels are cleaned, cooked and served for 500 hungry mussel lovers. It is an initiative in the context of the national mussel week, whichs runs from 25 September to 1 October.

VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???

Let's go to the longest mussel table in Belgium

In Antwerp preparations are under way for the longest mussel table in Belgium. 600 kilos of mussels are cleaned, cooked and served for 500 hungry mussel lovers. It is an initiative in the context of the national mussel week, whichs runs from 25 September to 1 October.