Protest in Brussels for a Catalonia referendum

Around 150 Catalans took today part in a brief protest in front of the Spanish Embassy in Brussels.They demand the right to express their opinion on independence next Sunday, and do not accept that the Spanish Government wants to avoid this in every way possible.

This week's video news Sun 24/09/2017 - 16:02
This week's video news

