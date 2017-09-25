VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
More money to help youth with mental problems

The Flemish Minister of Welfare Jo Vandeurzen declared that the Flemish government will allocate an additional 15 million euros per year for psychological help to young people. There are already centres where young people can go to for help or support. But they often have waiting lists.

