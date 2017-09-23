56 000 fines for polluting cars in Antwerp

If you drive into the city centre with a diesel car that is too polluting, you risk a fine of 125 euros. During the first six months since the introduction of the low-emission zone in Antwerp, 56,000 fines were imposed on people who drove with their polluting car in the centre of the city.

