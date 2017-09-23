VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

Fire in a residential care centre in Overijse

In Overijse, Flemish Brabant, a fire broke out last night in a private residential care centre. The medical emergency plan was announced and the 40 residents were evacuated. The fire may have been caused by a burning cigarette, the investigation is still ongoing.

This week's video news Sat 23/09/2017 - 16:31
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >