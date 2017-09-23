VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Fire in a residential care centre in Overijse
In Overijse, Flemish Brabant, a fire broke out last night in a private residential care centre. The medical emergency plan was announced and the 40 residents were evacuated. The fire may have been caused by a burning cigarette, the investigation is still ongoing.
56 000 fines for polluting cars in Antwerp If you drive into the city centre with a diesel car that is too polluting, you risk a fine of 125 euros. During the first six months since the introduction of the low-emission zone in Antwerp, 56,000 fines were imposed on people who drove with their polluting car in the centre of the city.
- Fire in a residential care centre in Overijse In Overijse, Flemish Brabant, a fire broke out last night in a private residential care centre. The medical emergency plan was announced and the 40 residents were evacuated. The fire may have been caused by a burning cigarette, the investigation is still ongoing. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Fire in a residential care centre in Overijse In Overijse, Flemish Brabant, a fire broke out last night in a private residential care centre. The medical emergency plan was announced and the 40 residents were evacuated. The fire may have been caused by a burning cigarette, the investigation is still ongoing.
HOW ELECTRIC CAR FRIENDLY IS FLANDERS? If electric vehicles are the future of mobility, how ready is Flanders to make the transfer to electric driving? Fans of Flanders went to Energyville, a collaboration between Vito, KULeuven, Imec, and UHasselt to find out!
Euro 2020: UEFA gets tough with Belgium 21/9/17 - The European football association UEFA has for a first time said that it is looking for other cities than Brussels to host the Euros in 2020. The Belgian FA has been given another two months to say whether or not the controversial new Euro Stadium will be built.
Generous Flemish defy IS with musical instruments 21/9/17 - A Hercules C130 of the Belgian flight left Melsbroek military airport outside Brussels this morning laden with musical instruments sent in to the VRT's war correspondent Rudi Vranckx.