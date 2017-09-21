Euro 2020: UEFA gets tough with Belgium

21/9/17 - The European football association UEFA has for a first time said that it is looking for other cities than Brussels to host the Euros in 2020. The Belgian FA has been given another two months to say whether or not the controversial new Euro Stadium will be built.

