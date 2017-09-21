VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Euro 2020: UEFA gets tough with Belgium
21/9/17 - The European football association UEFA has for a first time said that it is looking for other cities than Brussels to host the Euros in 2020. The Belgian FA has been given another two months to say whether or not the controversial new Euro Stadium will be built.
HOW ELECTRIC CAR FRIENDLY IS FLANDERS? If electric vehicles are the future of mobility, how ready is Flanders to make the transfer to electric driving? Fans of Flanders went to Energyville, a collaboration between Vito, KULeuven, Imec, and UHasselt to find out!
Generous Flemish defy IS with musical instruments 21/9/17 - A Hercules C130 of the Belgian flight left Melsbroek military airport outside Brussels this morning laden with musical instruments sent in to the VRT's war correspondent Rudi Vranckx.
WWI submarine found off West Flanders A World War I German submarine has been found off the coast of West Flanders. This image provide a first glimpse of the submarine that has been lying on the seabed for at around 100 years.
Ballet performance at Antwerp Central Station Around 50 of the world's best ballerinas staged a performance of part of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's Swan lake at Antwerp Railway Station on Monday morning. The performance was intended to provide a taster for what you can expect when the ballet is performed in full next weekend at Antwerp's Stadsschouwburg.