VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

Generous Flemish defy IS with musical instruments

21/9/17 - A Hercules C130 of the Belgian flight left Melsbroek military airport outside Brussels this morning laden with musical instruments sent in to the VRT’s war correspondent Rudi Vranckx.

This week's video news Thu 21/09/2017 - 15:08
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >