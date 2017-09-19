VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
WWI submarine found off West Flanders

A World War I German submarine has been found off the coast of West Flanders. This image provide a first glimpse of the submarine that has been lying on the seabed for at around 100 years.

Tue 19/09/2017
