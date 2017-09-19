Ballet performance at Antwerp Central Station

Around 50 of the world’s best ballerinas staged a performance of part of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s Swan lake at Antwerp Railway Station on Monday morning. The performance was intended to provide a taster for what you can expect when the ballet is performed in full next weekend at Antwerp’s Stadsschouwburg.

