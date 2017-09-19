VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Ballet performance at Antwerp Central Station
Around 50 of the world’s best ballerinas staged a performance of part of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s Swan lake at Antwerp Railway Station on Monday morning. The performance was intended to provide a taster for what you can expect when the ballet is performed in full next weekend at Antwerp’s Stadsschouwburg.
This week's video news Mon 18/09/2017 - 15:58
Only in Belgium
This week's video news
- Ballet performance at Antwerp Central Station Around 50 of the world’s best ballerinas staged a performance of part of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s Swan lake at Antwerp Railway Station on Monday morning. The performance was intended to provide a taster for what you can expect when the ballet is performed in full next weekend at Antwerp’s Stadsschouwburg. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Ballet performance at Antwerp Central Station Around 50 of the world’s best ballerinas staged a performance of part of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s Swan lake at Antwerp Railway Station on Monday morning. The performance was intended to provide a taster for what you can expect when the ballet is performed in full next weekend at Antwerp’s Stadsschouwburg.
- James Newton Howard: “It’s all about the music” The American film music composer James Newton Howard will be conducting a James Newton Howard of his own work in Antwerp on 11 November. He has composed music for over 100 films and was a special guest in Thursday evening’s edition of VRT Television’s popular chat show Van Gils & Gasten. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? James Newton Howard: “It’s all about the music” The American film music composer James Newton Howard will be conducting a James Newton Howard of his own work in Antwerp on 11 November. He has composed music for over 100 films and was a special guest in Thursday evening’s edition of VRT Television’s popular chat show Van Gils & Gasten.
- Buddy system for migrants a big success 14/9/17 - The buddy system that pairs asylum seekers with a Belgian partner in order to help provide support and learn Dutch is bearing fruit. Syrian refugee Ali is getting help with his Dutch while Rosa has company at home. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Buddy system for migrants a big success 14/9/17 - The buddy system that pairs asylum seekers with a Belgian partner in order to help provide support and learn Dutch is bearing fruit. Syrian refugee Ali is getting help with his Dutch while Rosa has company at home.
- Belgium can supply UK a reactor’s worth of electricity 14/9/17 - A new high voltage electricity cable will soon connect the Flemish port of Zeebrugge in Belgium and Richborough in the UK. Up to 1000 MegaWatts of power can be exchanged between Belgium and the UK, nearly as much as one single Belgian nuclear reactor. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Belgium can supply UK a reactor’s worth of electricity 14/9/17 - A new high voltage electricity cable will soon connect the Flemish port of Zeebrugge in Belgium and Richborough in the UK. Up to 1000 MegaWatts of power can be exchanged between Belgium and the UK, nearly as much as one single Belgian nuclear reactor.
- WHAT WENT WRONG WITH OUR CAT CHIP? Cat owning Flanders woke up on Monday with the news that something went wrong with the registration of the chip in their pet's neck. Apparently the absence of a central database makes it difficult actually to access the information linked to the chip. So what now? VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? WHAT WENT WRONG WITH OUR CAT CHIP? Cat owning Flanders woke up on Monday with the news that something went wrong with the registration of the chip in their pet's neck. Apparently the absence of a central database makes it difficult actually to access the information linked to the chip. So what now?