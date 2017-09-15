James Newton Howard: “It’s all about the music”

The American film music composer James Newton Howard will be conducting a James Newton Howard of his own work in Antwerp on 11 November. He has composed music for over 100 films and was a special guest in Thursday evening’s edition of VRT Television’s popular chat show Van Gils & Gasten.

