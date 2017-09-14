VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Belgium can supply UK a reactor’s worth of electricity

14/9/17 - A new high voltage electricity cable will soon connect the Flemish port of Zeebrugge in Belgium and Richborough in the UK. Up to 1000 MegaWatts of power can be exchanged between Belgium and the UK, nearly as much as one single Belgian nuclear reactor.

