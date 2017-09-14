VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Buddy system for migrants a big success

14/9/17 - The buddy system that pairs asylum seekers with a Belgian partner in order to help provide support and learn Dutch is bearing fruit. Syrian refugee Ali is getting help with his Dutch while Rosa has company at home.

Thu 14/09/2017
