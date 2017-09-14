WHAT WENT WRONG WITH OUR CAT CHIP?

Cat owning Flanders woke up on Monday with the news that something went wrong with the registration of the chip in their pet's neck. Apparently the absence of a central database makes it difficult actually to access the information linked to the chip. So what now?

