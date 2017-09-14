VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
WHAT WENT WRONG WITH OUR CAT CHIP?
Cat owning Flanders woke up on Monday with the news that something went wrong with the registration of the chip in their pet's neck. Apparently the absence of a central database makes it difficult actually to access the information linked to the chip. So what now?
This week's video news Thu 14/09/2017 - 14:20
Only in Belgium
This week's video news
- Buddy system for migrants a big success 14/9/17 - The buddy system that pairs asylum seekers with a Belgian partner in order to help provide support and learn Dutch is bearing fruit. Syrian refugee Ali is getting help with his Dutch while Rosa has company at home. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Buddy system for migrants a big success 14/9/17 - The buddy system that pairs asylum seekers with a Belgian partner in order to help provide support and learn Dutch is bearing fruit. Syrian refugee Ali is getting help with his Dutch while Rosa has company at home.
- Belgium can supply UK a reactor’s worth of electricity 14/9/17 - A new high voltage electricity cable will soon connect the Flemish port of Zeebrugge in Belgium and Richborough in the UK. Up to 1000 MegaWatts of power can be exchanged between Belgium and the UK, nearly as much as one single Belgian nuclear reactor. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Belgium can supply UK a reactor’s worth of electricity 14/9/17 - A new high voltage electricity cable will soon connect the Flemish port of Zeebrugge in Belgium and Richborough in the UK. Up to 1000 MegaWatts of power can be exchanged between Belgium and the UK, nearly as much as one single Belgian nuclear reactor.
- WHAT WENT WRONG WITH OUR CAT CHIP? Cat owning Flanders woke up on Monday with the news that something went wrong with the registration of the chip in their pet's neck. Apparently the absence of a central database makes it difficult actually to access the information linked to the chip. So what now? VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? WHAT WENT WRONG WITH OUR CAT CHIP? Cat owning Flanders woke up on Monday with the news that something went wrong with the registration of the chip in their pet's neck. Apparently the absence of a central database makes it difficult actually to access the information linked to the chip. So what now?
- Sink hole misery continues 13/9/17 - A team of 30 railway workers is being kept busy day and night to repair the rail tunnel under the Brussels sink hole on the Leuvensesteenweg. By Monday rail services should resume; that is if there are no further accidents. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Sink hole misery continues 13/9/17 - A team of 30 railway workers is being kept busy day and night to repair the rail tunnel under the Brussels sink hole on the Leuvensesteenweg. By Monday rail services should resume; that is if there are no further accidents.
- Hit-and-run driver high on drugs 13/9/17 - A man is being held in custody after a girl cycling home was run down and killed. The driver fled the scene. He is believed to have been drunk and high on drugs. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Hit-and-run driver high on drugs 13/9/17 - A man is being held in custody after a girl cycling home was run down and killed. The driver fled the scene. He is believed to have been drunk and high on drugs.