VIAS: more workers switching to the bike

13/9/17 - Research undertaken by traffic institute VIAS shows that more and more people are leaving their cars and switching to other forms of transport. A number of people are no longer using the car to get to work and prefer the bike: this number has more than doubled from 7% to 16%.

This week's video news Wed 13/09/2017 - 15:15
