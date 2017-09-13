VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Hit-and-run driver high on drugs
13/9/17 - A man is being held in custody after a girl cycling home was run down and killed. The driver fled the scene. He is believed to have been drunk and high on drugs.
This week's video news Wed 13/09/2017 - 15:14
Only in Belgium
This week's video news
- Sink hole misery continues 13/9/17 - A team of 30 railway workers is being kept busy day and night to repair the rail tunnel under the Brussels sink hole on the Leuvensesteenweg. By Monday rail services should resume; that is if there are no further accidents. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Sink hole misery continues 13/9/17 - A team of 30 railway workers is being kept busy day and night to repair the rail tunnel under the Brussels sink hole on the Leuvensesteenweg. By Monday rail services should resume; that is if there are no further accidents.
- Hit-and-run driver high on drugs 13/9/17 - A man is being held in custody after a girl cycling home was run down and killed. The driver fled the scene. He is believed to have been drunk and high on drugs. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Hit-and-run driver high on drugs 13/9/17 - A man is being held in custody after a girl cycling home was run down and killed. The driver fled the scene. He is believed to have been drunk and high on drugs.
- VIAS: more workers switching to the bike 13/9/17 - Research undertaken by traffic institute VIAS shows that more and more people are leaving their cars and switching to other forms of transport. A number of people are no longer using the car to get to work and prefer the bike: this number has more than doubled from 7% to 16%. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? VIAS: more workers switching to the bike 13/9/17 - Research undertaken by traffic institute VIAS shows that more and more people are leaving their cars and switching to other forms of transport. A number of people are no longer using the car to get to work and prefer the bike: this number has more than doubled from 7% to 16%.
- Tom McRae: “It’s everyone’s duty who cares to stay and fight” The English singer-song writer Tom McRae is performing at the Botanique concert hall in Brussels on Sunday evening. Ahead of his concert he took time out to give an interview to the VRT’s topical Sunday lunchtime programme ‘De zevende dag’. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Tom McRae: “It’s everyone’s duty who cares to stay and fight” The English singer-song writer Tom McRae is performing at the Botanique concert hall in Brussels on Sunday evening. Ahead of his concert he took time out to give an interview to the VRT’s topical Sunday lunchtime programme ‘De zevende dag’.
- Hit and run driver released after questioning A 25 year-old hit and run driver who killed an 18-year-old man in Vosselaar, in Antwerp Province has been released after questioning. After the incident the motorist drove away in his damaged car before giving himself up to police a few hours later. He was still over the limit when breathalysed. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Hit and run driver released after questioning A 25 year-old hit and run driver who killed an 18-year-old man in Vosselaar, in Antwerp Province has been released after questioning. After the incident the motorist drove away in his damaged car before giving himself up to police a few hours later. He was still over the limit when breathalysed.