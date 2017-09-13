Hit-and-run driver high on drugs

Sink hole misery continues

13/9/17 - A team of 30 railway workers is being kept busy day and night to repair the rail tunnel under the Brussels sink hole on the Leuvensesteenweg. By Monday rail services should resume; that is if there are no further accidents.

VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???

Sink hole misery continues

13/9/17 - A team of 30 railway workers is being kept busy day and night to repair the rail tunnel under the Brussels sink hole on the Leuvensesteenweg. By Monday rail services should resume; that is if there are no further accidents.