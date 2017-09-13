VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

Hit-and-run driver high on drugs

13/9/17 - A man is being held in custody after a girl cycling home was run down and killed. The driver fled the scene. He is believed to have been drunk and high on drugs.

This week's video news Wed 13/09/2017 - 15:14
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >