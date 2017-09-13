VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

Sink hole misery continues

13/9/17 - A team of 30 railway workers is being kept busy day and night to repair the rail tunnel under the Brussels sink hole on the Leuvensesteenweg. By Monday rail services should resume; that is if there are no further accidents.

Read more: Sink hole: last residents allowed home
This week's video news Wed 13/09/2017 - 15:14
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >