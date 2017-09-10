VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Hit and run driver released after questioning

A 25 year-old hit and run driver who killed an 18-year-old man in Vosselaar, in Antwerp Province has been released after questioning. After the incident the motorist drove away in his damaged car before giving himself up to police a few hours later. He was still over the limit when breathalysed.

