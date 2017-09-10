VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Tom McRae: “It’s everyone’s duty who cares to stay and fight”
The English singer-song writer Tom McRae is performing at the Botanique concert hall in Brussels on Sunday evening. Ahead of his concert he took time out to give an interview to the VRT’s topical Sunday lunchtime programme ‘De zevende dag’.
This week's video news Sun 10/09/2017 - 14:48
- Tom McRae: "It's everyone's duty who cares to stay and fight" The English singer-song writer Tom McRae is performing at the Botanique concert hall in Brussels on Sunday evening. Ahead of his concert he took time out to give an interview to the VRT's topical Sunday lunchtime programme 'De zevende dag'.
- Hit and run driver released after questioning A 25 year-old hit and run driver who killed an 18-year-old man in Vosselaar, in Antwerp Province has been released after questioning. After the incident the motorist drove away in his damaged car before giving himself up to police a few hours later. He was still over the limit when breathalysed.
- More teachers staying on beyond retirement age A growing number of teachers are choosing to carry on teaching beyond 65. Last year 350 teachers opted to carry on beyond retirement age. This is more than double the number that did so five years ago.
- More specially trained dogs to track explosives By the end of the year the Federal Police Service will have some 20 explosives detection dogs at its disposal. This is more than double the amount currently in service. The dogs are needed as the number of missions involving the detection of explosives have increased greatly.
- Land Ship heralds start of Antwerp architecture festival 7/9/17 – The Land Ship chariot has embarked upon its maiden voyage. The chariot is being built by the arts collective Time Circus and is going on a ten year journey. The chariot's departure coincides with the first architecture festival in Antwerp.