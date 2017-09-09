VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
More teachers staying on beyond retirement age
A growing number of teachers are choosing to carry on teaching beyond 65. Last year 350 teachers opted to carry on beyond retirement age. This is more than double the number that did so five years ago.
This week's video news Sat 09/09/2017 - 16:38
Only in Belgium
This week's video news
- More teachers staying on beyond retirement age A growing number of teachers are choosing to carry on teaching beyond 65. Last year 350 teachers opted to carry on beyond retirement age. This is more than double the number that did so five years ago. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? More teachers staying on beyond retirement age A growing number of teachers are choosing to carry on teaching beyond 65. Last year 350 teachers opted to carry on beyond retirement age. This is more than double the number that did so five years ago.
- More specially trained dogs to track explosives By the end of the year the Federal Police Service will have some 20 explosives detection dogs at its disposal. This is more than double the amount currently in service. The dogs are needed as the number of missions involving the detection of explosives have increased greatly. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? More specially trained dogs to track explosives By the end of the year the Federal Police Service will have some 20 explosives detection dogs at its disposal. This is more than double the amount currently in service. The dogs are needed as the number of missions involving the detection of explosives have increased greatly.
- Land Ship heralds start of Antwerp architecture festival 7/9/17 – The Land Ship chariot has embarked upon its maiden voyage. The chariot is being built by the arts collective Time Circus and is going on a ten year journey. The chariot’s departure coincides with the first architecture festival in Antwerp. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Land Ship heralds start of Antwerp architecture festival 7/9/17 – The Land Ship chariot has embarked upon its maiden voyage. The chariot is being built by the arts collective Time Circus and is going on a ten year journey. The chariot’s departure coincides with the first architecture festival in Antwerp.
- Michaël Borremans explores virgin territory 7/9/17 - “Sixteen Dances” is the name of the Michaël Borremans exhibition on view at the Zeno X Gallery in Borgerhout until the middle of October. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Michaël Borremans explores virgin territory 7/9/17 - “Sixteen Dances” is the name of the Michaël Borremans exhibition on view at the Zeno X Gallery in Borgerhout until the middle of October.
- HOW TO CREATE A SAFE SCHOOL AREA? September has started, and children are taking their parents hand, or hopping on their bikes to go school again. In every school area in Flanders there is a 30 km/h speed limit, but how well is that speed limit respected? (Production: Fans of Flanders) VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? HOW TO CREATE A SAFE SCHOOL AREA? September has started, and children are taking their parents hand, or hopping on their bikes to go school again. In every school area in Flanders there is a 30 km/h speed limit, but how well is that speed limit respected? (Production: Fans of Flanders)