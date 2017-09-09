More specially trained dogs to track explosives

More teachers staying on beyond retirement age

A growing number of teachers are choosing to carry on teaching beyond 65. Last year 350 teachers opted to carry on beyond retirement age. This is more than double the number that did so five years ago.

