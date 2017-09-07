VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Michaël Borremans explores virgin territory
7/9/17 - "Sixteen Dances" is the name of the Michaël Borremans exhibition on view at the Zeno X Gallery in Borgerhout until the middle of October.
Land Ship heralds start of Antwerp architecture festival 7/9/17 – The Land Ship chariot has embarked upon its maiden voyage. The chariot is being built by the arts collective Time Circus and is going on a ten year journey. The chariot's departure coincides with the first architecture festival in Antwerp.
Michaël Borremans explores virgin territory 7/9/17 - "Sixteen Dances" is the name of the Michaël Borremans exhibition on view at the Zeno X Gallery in Borgerhout until the middle of October.
HOW TO CREATE A SAFE SCHOOL AREA? September has started, and children are taking their parents hand, or hopping on their bikes to go school again. In every school area in Flanders there is a 30 km/h speed limit, but how well is that speed limit respected? (Production: Fans of Flanders)
Belgians discover ruby chocolate 6/9/17 – Scientists at the Callebaut factory in Wieze (East Flanders) have been working in secret for 13 years now to develop pink or ruby chocolate. VRT's Sabine Vandeputte was one of the first people on this planet to discover the taste of this new Belgian delicacy.
Extensive abuse with East European drivers revealed 6/9/17 - The socialist union has drawn up a black book detailing abuse in the transport sector. Belgian entrepreneurs stand accused of setting up phantom companies in eastern Europe that allow them to bring in East European drivers who are underpaid by Belgian standards.