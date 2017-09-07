Michaël Borremans explores virgin territory

Land Ship heralds start of Antwerp architecture festival

7/9/17 – The Land Ship chariot has embarked upon its maiden voyage. The chariot is being built by the arts collective Time Circus and is going on a ten year journey. The chariot’s departure coincides with the first architecture festival in Antwerp.

