Extensive abuse with East European drivers revealed

Belgians discover ruby chocolate

6/9/17 – Scientists at the Callebaut factory in Wieze (East Flanders) have been working in secret for 13 years now to develop pink or ruby chocolate. VRT’s Sabine Vandeputte was one of the first people on this planet to discover the taste of this new Belgian delicacy.