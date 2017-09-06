VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Extensive abuse with East European drivers revealed
6/9/17 - The socialist union has drawn up a black book detailing abuse in the transport sector. Belgian entrepreneurs stand accused of setting up phantom companies in eastern Europe that allow them to bring in East European drivers who are underpaid by Belgian standards.
Belgians discover ruby chocolate

6/9/17 – Scientists at the Callebaut factory in Wieze (East Flanders) have been working in secret for 13 years now to develop pink or ruby chocolate. VRT's Sabine Vandeputte was one of the first people on this planet to discover the taste of this new Belgian delicacy.
Extensive abuse with East European drivers revealed

6/9/17 - The socialist union has drawn up a black book detailing abuse in the transport sector. Belgian entrepreneurs stand accused of setting up phantom companies in eastern Europe that allow them to bring in East European drivers who are underpaid by Belgian standards.
Prince Emmanuel back at school

Although his sisters Elisabeth and Eléonore and his brother Gabriël went back to their school Sint-Jan Berchmans on Friday, Monday was the first day back at school for Prince Emmanuel. Unlike his siblings, Prince Emmanuel attends the Eurekaschool at Kessel-Lo near Leuven. He was dropped off on his back by his mother Queen Mathilde.
More criminals being caught thanks to tighter airport checks

The tighter checks on passengers at the country's airports haven missed the mark. Each day around 185 people that are being sought by police, sometimes for minor offences, are intercepted.
Russia here we come!

In this humorous mock-up video members of our country's national football team the Red Devils put their best feet forward with a spot of Russian dancing. Sunday evening's 2-1 win in Greece means that the Red Devils have qualified for next summer's World Cup that is being held in Russia.