Search resumes for Brabant Killers' weapons

The search for weapons used by the infamous Brabant Killers in the 1980’s has got underway again at pond in the West Flemish village of Ardinkerke. An informant has told detectives that the weapons are dumped there. Earlier this year the police, the army and the Civil Protection Agency searched the pond but found nothing. They will continue their search until Thursday.

Tue 05/09/2017
