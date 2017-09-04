VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Russia here we come!
In this humorous mock-up video members of our country’s national football team the Red Devils put their best feet forward with a spot of Russian dancing. Sunday evening’s 2-1 win in Greece means that the Red Devils have qualified for next summer’s World Cup that is being held in Russia.
This week's video news Mon 04/09/2017 - 15:12
Only in Belgium
This week's video news
- Prince Emmanuel back at school Although his sisters Elisabeth and Eléonore and his brother Gabriël went back to their school Sint-Jan Berchmans on Friday, Monday was the first day back at school for Prince Emmanuel. Unlike his siblings, Prince Emmanuel attends the Eurekaschool at Kessel-Lo near Leuven. He was dropped off on his back by his mother Queen Mathilde. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Prince Emmanuel back at school Although his sisters Elisabeth and Eléonore and his brother Gabriël went back to their school Sint-Jan Berchmans on Friday, Monday was the first day back at school for Prince Emmanuel. Unlike his siblings, Prince Emmanuel attends the Eurekaschool at Kessel-Lo near Leuven. He was dropped off on his back by his mother Queen Mathilde.
- More criminals being caught thanks to tighter airport checks The tighter checks on passengers at the country's airports haven missed the mark. Each day around 185 people that are being sought by police, sometimes for minor offences, are intercepted. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? More criminals being caught thanks to tighter airport checks The tighter checks on passengers at the country's airports haven missed the mark. Each day around 185 people that are being sought by police, sometimes for minor offences, are intercepted.
- Russia here we come! In this humorous mock-up video members of our country’s national football team the Red Devils put their best feet forward with a spot of Russian dancing. Sunday evening’s 2-1 win in Greece means that the Red Devils have qualified for next summer’s World Cup that is being held in Russia. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Russia here we come! In this humorous mock-up video members of our country’s national football team the Red Devils put their best feet forward with a spot of Russian dancing. Sunday evening’s 2-1 win in Greece means that the Red Devils have qualified for next summer’s World Cup that is being held in Russia.
- Purchasing power down 0.3% Average purchasing power in Belgium has fallen by 0.3%. This is despite purchasing power having risen by 0.3% in the EU as a whole. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Purchasing power down 0.3% Average purchasing power in Belgium has fallen by 0.3%. This is despite purchasing power having risen by 0.3% in the EU as a whole.
- Jane Birkin about Serge Gainsbourg's emotional side 3/9/17 - Jane Birkin was Serge Gainsbourg's partner for 10 years. Today, long after his death, she is on tour, bringing a selection of his songs in a classical outfit. However, Birkin works with a different orchestra each time. Birkin performed in the castle of La Hulpe for the occasion of the castle's 175th anniversary. In an interview, she also looks back on former times. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Jane Birkin about Serge Gainsbourg's emotional side 3/9/17 - Jane Birkin was Serge Gainsbourg's partner for 10 years. Today, long after his death, she is on tour, bringing a selection of his songs in a classical outfit. However, Birkin works with a different orchestra each time. Birkin performed in the castle of La Hulpe for the occasion of the castle's 175th anniversary. In an interview, she also looks back on former times.