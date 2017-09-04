VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Russia here we come!

In this humorous mock-up video members of our country’s national football team the Red Devils put their best feet forward with a spot of Russian dancing. Sunday evening’s 2-1 win in Greece means that the Red Devils have qualified for next summer’s World Cup that is being held in Russia.

Mon 04/09/2017
