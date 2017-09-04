Russia here we come!

Prince Emmanuel back at school

Although his sisters Elisabeth and Eléonore and his brother Gabriël went back to their school Sint-Jan Berchmans on Friday, Monday was the first day back at school for Prince Emmanuel. Unlike his siblings, Prince Emmanuel attends the Eurekaschool at Kessel-Lo near Leuven. He was dropped off on his back by his mother Queen Mathilde.

