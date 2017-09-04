Jane Birkin about Serge Gainsbourg's emotional side

3/9/17 - Jane Birkin was Serge Gainsbourg's partner for 10 years. Today, long after his death, she is on tour, bringing a selection of his songs in a classical outfit. However, Birkin works with a different orchestra each time. Birkin performed in the castle of La Hulpe for the occasion of the castle's 175th anniversary. In an interview, she also looks back on former times.

VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???

Jane Birkin about Serge Gainsbourg's emotional side

3/9/17 - Jane Birkin was Serge Gainsbourg's partner for 10 years. Today, long after his death, she is on tour, bringing a selection of his songs in a classical outfit. However, Birkin works with a different orchestra each time. Birkin performed in the castle of La Hulpe for the occasion of the castle's 175th anniversary. In an interview, she also looks back on former times.