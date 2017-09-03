Gordel Festival attracts over 20,000

Minister is guest of honour in Beveren

1/9/17 - Education Minister Hilde Crevits staged various visits on 1 September, the first day of school. One of the happy few to receive the minister was 'De Lindenlaan' in Beveren (East Flanders), where the local authorities did not wait for Flemish subsidies to build a new school; the municipality raised the cash itself which was what Crevits wanted to highlight. A new building was really necessary, also after the number of pupils more than doubled in the past 12 years.

VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???

