VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

Gordel Festival attracts over 20,000

3/9/17 - Organisers said on Sunday their Gordel Festival attracted over 20,000 participants. While the classic event is a 100-km cycle ride around the capital, the festival boasts various other options, like shorter rides, walks, family outings or concerts. To underline the Flemish character of the municipalities around Brussels, the N-VA ministers Ben Weyts and Johan Van Overtvelt took part in the 100 kilometres.

This week's video news Sun 03/09/2017 - 14:48
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >