VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Gordel Festival attracts over 20,000
3/9/17 - Organisers said on Sunday their Gordel Festival attracted over 20,000 participants. While the classic event is a 100-km cycle ride around the capital, the festival boasts various other options, like shorter rides, walks, family outings or concerts. To underline the Flemish character of the municipalities around Brussels, the N-VA ministers Ben Weyts and Johan Van Overtvelt took part in the 100 kilometres.
This week's video news Sun 03/09/2017 - 14:48
Only in Belgium
This week's video news
- Gordel Festival attracts over 20,000 3/9/17 - Organisers said on Sunday their Gordel Festival attracted over 20,000 participants. While the classic event is a 100-km cycle ride around the capital, the festival boasts various other options, like shorter rides, walks, family outings or concerts. To underline the Flemish character of the municipalities around Brussels, the N-VA ministers Ben Weyts and Johan Van Overtvelt took part in the 100 kilometres. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Gordel Festival attracts over 20,000 3/9/17 - Organisers said on Sunday their Gordel Festival attracted over 20,000 participants. While the classic event is a 100-km cycle ride around the capital, the festival boasts various other options, like shorter rides, walks, family outings or concerts. To underline the Flemish character of the municipalities around Brussels, the N-VA ministers Ben Weyts and Johan Van Overtvelt took part in the 100 kilometres.
- Former suspect demands 250,000 euro in compensation In the murder at the castle case Peter Gyselbrecht is demanding a quarter of a million euro in compensation. Peter Gyselbrecht is the son of André André Gyselbrecht the West Flemish doctor that has admitted that he he gave the order to kill his son-in-law Stijn Saelens. Peter Gyselbrecht spent 7 months on remand. He has since been exonerated, but has lost his job and his relationship broke down while he was on remand. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Former suspect demands 250,000 euro in compensation In the murder at the castle case Peter Gyselbrecht is demanding a quarter of a million euro in compensation. Peter Gyselbrecht is the son of André André Gyselbrecht the West Flemish doctor that has admitted that he he gave the order to kill his son-in-law Stijn Saelens. Peter Gyselbrecht spent 7 months on remand. He has since been exonerated, but has lost his job and his relationship broke down while he was on remand.
- Shot put in the city: "This is super duper special" 1/9/17 - For the occasion of the Ivo Van Damme Memorial, the renowned athletics meeting in Brussels, a special warm-up event was held in central Brussels, where the world's elite in shot put assembled at the Muntplein for a competition in a special setting and atmosphere. America's Darrell Hill set a new personal best (PB), winning the event by beating the Olympic Champion among others. He was delighted, and calls for more events like this one. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Shot put in the city: "This is super duper special" 1/9/17 - For the occasion of the Ivo Van Damme Memorial, the renowned athletics meeting in Brussels, a special warm-up event was held in central Brussels, where the world's elite in shot put assembled at the Muntplein for a competition in a special setting and atmosphere. America's Darrell Hill set a new personal best (PB), winning the event by beating the Olympic Champion among others. He was delighted, and calls for more events like this one.
- Minister is guest of honour in Beveren 1/9/17 - Education Minister Hilde Crevits staged various visits on 1 September, the first day of school. One of the happy few to receive the minister was 'De Lindenlaan' in Beveren (East Flanders), where the local authorities did not wait for Flemish subsidies to build a new school; the municipality raised the cash itself which was what Crevits wanted to highlight. A new building was really necessary, also after the number of pupils more than doubled in the past 12 years. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Minister is guest of honour in Beveren 1/9/17 - Education Minister Hilde Crevits staged various visits on 1 September, the first day of school. One of the happy few to receive the minister was 'De Lindenlaan' in Beveren (East Flanders), where the local authorities did not wait for Flemish subsidies to build a new school; the municipality raised the cash itself which was what Crevits wanted to highlight. A new building was really necessary, also after the number of pupils more than doubled in the past 12 years.
- The turtle and the clown in 'Totem' 31/8/17 - Cirque du Soleil has returned to Belgium, this time with their international performance 'Totem'. Neelanthi Vadivel, Artistic Director, explains about the symbol of the turtle. This video also has Jon Monastero speaking about his role as Clown Valentino. "When I was a boy, I was immediately drawn to clowns." VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? The turtle and the clown in 'Totem' 31/8/17 - Cirque du Soleil has returned to Belgium, this time with their international performance 'Totem'. Neelanthi Vadivel, Artistic Director, explains about the symbol of the turtle. This video also has Jon Monastero speaking about his role as Clown Valentino. "When I was a boy, I was immediately drawn to clowns."