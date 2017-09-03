VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

Former suspect demand 250,000 euro in compensation

In the murder at the castle case Peter Gyselbrecht is demanding a quarter of a million euro in compensation. Peter Gyselbrecht is the son of André Gyselbrecht the West Flemish doctor that has admitted that he he gave the order to kill his son-in-law Stijn Saelens. Peter Gyselbrecht spent 7 months on remand. He has since been exonerated, but has lost his job and his relationship broke down while he was on remand.

This week's video news Sat 02/09/2017 - 17:00
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >