VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Shot put in the city: "This is super duper special"
1/9/17 - For the occasion of the Ivo Van Damme Memorial, the renowned athletics meeting in Brussels, a special warm-up event was held in central Brussels, where the world's elite in shot put assembled at the Muntplein for a competition in a special setting and atmosphere. America's Darrell Hill set a new personal best (PB), winning the event by beating the Olympic Champion among others. He was delighted, and calls for more events like this one.
Minister is guest of honour in Beveren 1/9/17 - Education Minister Hilde Crevits staged various visits on 1 September, the first day of school. One of the happy few to receive the minister was 'De Lindenlaan' in Beveren (East Flanders), where the local authorities did not wait for Flemish subsidies to build a new school; the municipality raised the cash itself which was what Crevits wanted to highlight. A new building was really necessary, also after the number of pupils more than doubled in the past 12 years.
The turtle and the clown in 'Totem' 31/8/17 - Cirque du Soleil has returned to Belgium, this time with their international performance 'Totem'. Neelanthi Vadivel, Artistic Director, explains about the symbol of the turtle. This video also has Jon Monastero speaking about his role as Clown Valentino. "When I was a boy, I was immediately drawn to clowns."
Flemish school system: about waterfalls, international schools etc. 31/08/17 - The new school year is kicking off tomorrow, 1 September. For the occasion, Fans of Flanders searched an expert to explain the ABC of the Flemish school system: about government and private schools, the waterfall system, international schools... All you need to know in just over 4 minutes!
Big sinkhole in central Brussels: road blocked 31/8/17 - A big sinkhole could be seen in the centre of Brussels today. The crater is situated in the Cardinal Mercier Street, close to the Central Station. It is between 4 and 6 metres wide and 2 metres deep, and filled with rubble and cobble stones from the road surface. The Mercier Street was closed for all traffic. It is not yet clear what caused the road to collapse.
- Big sinkhole in central Brussels: road blocked 31/8/17 - A big sinkhole could be seen in the centre of Brussels today. The crater is situated in the Cardinal Mercier Street, close to the Central Station. It is between 4 and 6 metres wide and 2 metres deep, and filled with rubble and cobble stones from the road surface. The Mercier Street was closed for all traffic. It is not yet clear what caused the road to collapse. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Big sinkhole in central Brussels: road blocked 31/8/17 - A big sinkhole could be seen in the centre of Brussels today. The crater is situated in the Cardinal Mercier Street, close to the Central Station. It is between 4 and 6 metres wide and 2 metres deep, and filled with rubble and cobble stones from the road surface. The Mercier Street was closed for all traffic. It is not yet clear what caused the road to collapse.