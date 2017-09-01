VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Shot put in the city: "This is super duper special"

1/9/17 - For the occasion of the Ivo Van Damme Memorial, the renowned athletics meeting in Brussels, a special warm-up event was held in central Brussels, where the world's elite in shot put assembled at the Muntplein for a competition in a special setting and atmosphere. America's Darrell Hill set a new personal best (PB), winning the event by beating the Olympic Champion among others. He was delighted, and calls for more events like this one.

