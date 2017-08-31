VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Big sinkhole in central Brussels: road blocked
31/8/17 - A big sinkhole could be seen in the centre of Brussels today. The crater is situated in the Cardinal Mercier Street, close to the Central Station. It is between 4 and 6 metres wide and 2 metres deep, and filled with rubble and cobble stones from the road surface. The Mercier Street was closed for all traffic. It is not yet clear what caused the road to collapse.
- The turtle and the clown in 'Totem' 31/8/17 - Cirque du Soleil has returned to Belgium, this time with their international performance 'Totem'. Neelanthi Vadivel, Artistic Director, explains about the symbol of the turtle. This video also has Jon Monastero speaking about his role as Clown Valentino. "When I was a boy, I was immediately drawn to clowns."
- Flemish school system: about waterfalls, international schools etc. 31/08/17 - The new school year is kicking off tomorrow, 1 September. For the occasion, Fans of Flanders searched an expert to explain the ABC of the Flemish school system: about government and private schools, the waterfall system, international schools... All you need to know in just over 4 minutes!
- Big sinkhole in central Brussels: road blocked 31/8/17 - A big sinkhole could be seen in the centre of Brussels today. The crater is situated in the Cardinal Mercier Street, close to the Central Station. It is between 4 and 6 metres wide and 2 metres deep, and filled with rubble and cobble stones from the road surface. The Mercier Street was closed for all traffic. It is not yet clear what caused the road to collapse.
- Can Belgium exit nuclear in 2025? 30/8/17 – The Belgian employers are questioning the closure of all Belgian nuclear reactors by 2025. Belgian business believes that in 2025 renewables won't suffice to meet our energy needs and keep prices affordable.
- A solution for premium number fraud 30/8/17 – The telecom sector is introducing a new code of conduct to tackle fraud and abuse with regard to premium numbers