Big sinkhole in central Brussels: road blocked

31/8/17 - A big sinkhole could be seen in the centre of Brussels today. The crater is situated in the Cardinal Mercier Street, close to the Central Station. It is between 4 and 6 metres wide and 2 metres deep, and filled with rubble and cobble stones from the road surface. The Mercier Street was closed for all traffic. It is not yet clear what caused the road to collapse.

Thu 31/08/2017
This week's video news

