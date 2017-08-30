VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
A solution for premium number fraud
30/8/17 – The telecom sector is introducing a new code of conduct to tackle fraud and abuse with regard to premium numbers
Can Belgium exit nuclear in 2025? 30/8/17 – The Belgian employers are questioning the closure of all Belgian nuclear reactors by 2025. Belgian business believes that in 2025 renewables won't suffice to meet our energy needs and keep prices affordable.
A solution for premium number fraud 30/8/17 – The telecom sector is introducing a new code of conduct to tackle fraud and abuse with regard to premium numbers
Clouseau celebrates 30 years on stage 30/8/17 – The Flemish pop band Clouseau has been going from strength to strength for three decades now. To mark this anniversary they have released a special CD and are touring smaller venues across Flanders.
Incest threatens for Flemish hamster 29/8/17 - It's going from bad to worse for the wild hamster in Flanders. In only a year the number of remaining burrows outside Tongeren is down from 26 to 15. Foreign blood will have to be introduced into the last Flemish hamster population. Otherwise an incestuous situation could result.
Your career on mycareer.be! 29/8/17 - In future you'll be able to consult your entire working career on mycareer.be. Use your electronic Belgian ID to log in to see the details of the different jobs you have done and how much you earned.