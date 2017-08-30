Clouseau celebrates 30 years on stage

Can Belgium exit nuclear in 2025?

30/8/17 – The Belgian employers are questioning the closure of all Belgian nuclear reactors by 2025. Belgian business believes that in 2025 renewables won't suffice to meet our energy needs and keep prices affordable.

VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???

Can Belgium exit nuclear in 2025?

30/8/17 – The Belgian employers are questioning the closure of all Belgian nuclear reactors by 2025. Belgian business believes that in 2025 renewables won't suffice to meet our energy needs and keep prices affordable.