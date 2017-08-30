Your career on mycareer.be!

Incest threatens for Flemish hamster

29/8/17 - It’s going from bad to worse for the wild hamster in Flanders. In only a year the number of remaining burrows outside Tongeren is down from 26 to 15. Foreign blood will have to be introduced into the last Flemish hamster population. Otherwise an incestuous situation could result.

