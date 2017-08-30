VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Incest threatens for Flemish hamster
29/8/17 - It’s going from bad to worse for the wild hamster in Flanders. In only a year the number of remaining burrows outside Tongeren is down from 26 to 15. Foreign blood will have to be introduced into the last Flemish hamster population. Otherwise an incestuous situation could result.
This week's video news Tue 29/08/2017 - 15:15
Only in Belgium
This week's video news
- Incest threatens for Flemish hamster 29/8/17 - It’s going from bad to worse for the wild hamster in Flanders. In only a year the number of remaining burrows outside Tongeren is down from 26 to 15. Foreign blood will have to be introduced into the last Flemish hamster population. Otherwise an incestuous situation could result. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Incest threatens for Flemish hamster 29/8/17 - It’s going from bad to worse for the wild hamster in Flanders. In only a year the number of remaining burrows outside Tongeren is down from 26 to 15. Foreign blood will have to be introduced into the last Flemish hamster population. Otherwise an incestuous situation could result.
- Your career on mycareer.be! 29/8/17 - In future you’ll be able to consult your entire working career on mycareer.be. Use your electronic Belgian ID to log in to see the details of the different jobs you have done and how much you earned. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Your career on mycareer.be! 29/8/17 - In future you’ll be able to consult your entire working career on mycareer.be. Use your electronic Belgian ID to log in to see the details of the different jobs you have done and how much you earned.
- 6 out of 7 drivers fail new test 28/8/17 - Motoring organisation VAB got 12,000 people to try out the new theoretical driving test online. Only one driver in seven managed to pass. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? 6 out of 7 drivers fail new test 28/8/17 - Motoring organisation VAB got 12,000 people to try out the new theoretical driving test online. Only one driver in seven managed to pass.
- Special treat for Flemish Queens of the Stone Age fans 28/8/17 - Villains is the new album from the American rock band Queens of the Stone Age. Several hundred listeners of the VRT's rock music station Studio Brussel were in for a treat. They were invited to attend the presentation on a front row seat. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Special treat for Flemish Queens of the Stone Age fans 28/8/17 - Villains is the new album from the American rock band Queens of the Stone Age. Several hundred listeners of the VRT's rock music station Studio Brussel were in for a treat. They were invited to attend the presentation on a front row seat.
- ‘Land of Love’ arrives in Flanders 27/8/17 - The first edition of the Land of Love festival was a success. Two decades on from the last Rock Torhout the new festival seems to be trying to emanate the popularity of Tomorrowland. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? ‘Land of Love’ arrives in Flanders 27/8/17 - The first edition of the Land of Love festival was a success. Two decades on from the last Rock Torhout the new festival seems to be trying to emanate the popularity of Tomorrowland.