VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

6 out of 7 drivers fail new test

28/8/17 - Motoring organisation VAB got 12,000 people to try out the new theoretical driving test online. Only one driver in seven managed to pass.

This week's video news Mon 28/08/2017 - 15:12
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >