6 out of 7 drivers fail new test
28/8/17 - Motoring organisation VAB got 12,000 people to try out the new theoretical driving test online. Only one driver in seven managed to pass.
This week's video news Mon 28/08/2017 - 15:12
6 out of 7 drivers fail new test 28/8/17 - Motoring organisation VAB got 12,000 people to try out the new theoretical driving test online. Only one driver in seven managed to pass.
Special treat for Flemish Queens of the Stone Age fans 28/8/17 - Villains is the new album from the American rock band Queens of the Stone Age. Several hundred listeners of the VRT's rock music station Studio Brussel were in for a treat. They were invited to attend the presentation on a front row seat.
'Land of Love' arrives in Flanders 27/8/17 - The first edition of the Land of Love festival was a success. Two decades on from the last Rock Torhout the new festival seems to be trying to emanate the popularity of Tomorrowland.
"Declare Flemish UDI" 27/8/17 - The president of the IJzer Vigil has called on the Flemish parliament to adopt a unilateral declaration of independence.
Last chance to see Konstrukto house in Rumbeke 26/8/17 – Very soon a home designed by the celebrated West Flemish architect Georges Vandenbussche will be no more. The modernist edifice built during the Seventies is being razed to the ground to make way for a residential project. Before the building breathes its last breath it is accommodating an exhibiting of local artists.