6 out of 7 drivers fail new test

28/8/17 - Motoring organisation VAB got 12,000 people to try out the new theoretical driving test online. Only one driver in seven managed to pass.

VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???

6 out of 7 drivers fail new test

28/8/17 - Motoring organisation VAB got 12,000 people to try out the new theoretical driving test online. Only one driver in seven managed to pass.