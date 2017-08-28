VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

Special treat for Flemish Queens of the Stone Age fans

28/8/17 - Villains is the new album from the American rock band Queens of the Stone Age. Several hundred listeners of the VRT's rock music station Studio Brussel were in for a treat. They were invited to attend the presentation on a front row seat.

This week's video news Mon 28/08/2017 - 15:09
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >