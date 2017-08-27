VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
“Declare Flemish UDI”
27/8/17 - The president of the IJzer Vigil has called on the Flemish parliament to adopt a unilateral declaration of independence.
'Land of Love' arrives in Flanders 27/8/17 - The first edition of the Land of Love festival was a success. Two decades on from the last Rock Torhout the new festival seems to be trying to emanate the popularity of Tomorrowland.
"Declare Flemish UDI" 27/8/17 - The president of the IJzer Vigil has called on the Flemish parliament to adopt a unilateral declaration of independence.
Last chance to see Konstrukto house in Rumbeke 26/8/17 – Very soon a home designed by the celebrated West Flemish architect Georges Vandenbussche will be no more. The modernist edifice built during the Seventies is being razed to the ground to make way for a residential project. Before the building breathes its last breath it is accommodating an exhibiting of local artists.
Ostend hit-and-run crash driver collared in Mons 26/8/17 – The 18-year-old driver involved in a serious hit-and-run in Ostend on Monday night has been arrested. Four people in the car were seriously injured, while the driver fled the scene.
Belgium's most expensive stretch of road inaugurated 26/8/17 – A spanking new motorway today links the port of Zeebrugge to the Ostend Brussels motorway outside Bruges. The new motorway makes journeys between Bruges, Zeebrugge, Antwerp and Ghent a lot quicker.