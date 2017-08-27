“Declare Flemish UDI”

‘Land of Love’ arrives in Flanders

27/8/17 - The first edition of the Land of Love festival was a success. Two decades on from the last Rock Torhout the new festival seems to be trying to emanate the popularity of Tomorrowland.

‘Land of Love’ arrives in Flanders

