Belgium’s most expensive stretch of road inaugurated

Last chance to see Konstrukto’s home in Rumbeke

26/8/17 – Very soon the home of celebrated West Flemish architect Georges Vandenbussche will be no more. The modernist edifice built in 1969 is being razed to the ground to make way for a residential project. Before the building breathes its last breath it is accommodating an exhibiting of local artists.

VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???

Last chance to see Konstrukto’s home in Rumbeke

26/8/17 – Very soon the home of celebrated West Flemish architect Georges Vandenbussche will be no more. The modernist edifice built in 1969 is being razed to the ground to make way for a residential project. Before the building breathes its last breath it is accommodating an exhibiting of local artists.