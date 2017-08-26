VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Belgium’s most expensive stretch of road inaugurated

26/8/17 – A spanking new motorway today links the port of Zeebrugge to the Ostend Brussels motorway outside Bruges. The new motorway makes journeys between Bruges, Zeebrugge, Antwerp and Ghent a lot quicker.

