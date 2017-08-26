VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Last chance to see Konstrukto’s home in Rumbeke
26/8/17 – Very soon the home of celebrated West Flemish architect Georges Vandenbussche will be no more. The modernist edifice built in 1969 is being razed to the ground to make way for a residential project. Before the building breathes its last breath it is accommodating an exhibiting of local artists.
This week's video news Sat 26/08/2017 - 15:17
Only in Belgium
This week's video news
- Last chance to see Konstrukto’s home in Rumbeke 26/8/17 – Very soon the home of celebrated West Flemish architect Georges Vandenbussche will be no more. The modernist edifice built in 1969 is being razed to the ground to make way for a residential project. Before the building breathes its last breath it is accommodating an exhibiting of local artists. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Last chance to see Konstrukto’s home in Rumbeke 26/8/17 – Very soon the home of celebrated West Flemish architect Georges Vandenbussche will be no more. The modernist edifice built in 1969 is being razed to the ground to make way for a residential project. Before the building breathes its last breath it is accommodating an exhibiting of local artists.
- Ostend hit-and-run crash driver collared in Mons 26/8/17 – The 18-year-old driver involved in a serious hit-and-run in Ostend on Monday night has been arrested. Four people in the car were seriously injured, while the driver fled the scene. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Ostend hit-and-run crash driver collared in Mons 26/8/17 – The 18-year-old driver involved in a serious hit-and-run in Ostend on Monday night has been arrested. Four people in the car were seriously injured, while the driver fled the scene.
- Belgium’s most expensive stretch of road inaugurated 26/8/17 – A spanking new motorway today links the port of Zeebrugge to the Ostend Brussels motorway outside Bruges. The new motorway makes journeys between Bruges, Zeebrugge, Antwerp and Ghent a lot quicker. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Belgium’s most expensive stretch of road inaugurated 26/8/17 – A spanking new motorway today links the port of Zeebrugge to the Ostend Brussels motorway outside Bruges. The new motorway makes journeys between Bruges, Zeebrugge, Antwerp and Ghent a lot quicker.
- West Flemish Winter Wonderland starts! 24/8/17 - It's still four months to Christmas, but for some adepts the Christmas atmosphere can't be there soon enough. Fortunately there is the garden centre in Dadizele where this year's Christmas village opens at the weekend! The locals are enthusiastic! VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? West Flemish Winter Wonderland starts! 24/8/17 - It's still four months to Christmas, but for some adepts the Christmas atmosphere can't be there soon enough. Fortunately there is the garden centre in Dadizele where this year's Christmas village opens at the weekend! The locals are enthusiastic!
- Chaos as Leopold II Tunnel works overrun 24/8/17 - Long queues this morning as motorists grappled with the repairs to the Leopold II Tunnel. The works were supposed to be ready by 6AM, but due to problems with the ventilation the tunnel remained closed in both directions all morning. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Chaos as Leopold II Tunnel works overrun 24/8/17 - Long queues this morning as motorists grappled with the repairs to the Leopold II Tunnel. The works were supposed to be ready by 6AM, but due to problems with the ventilation the tunnel remained closed in both directions all morning.