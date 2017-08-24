VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
West Flemish Winter Wonderland starts!

24/8/17 - It's still four months to Christmas, but for some adepts the Christmas atmosphere can't be there soon enough. Fortunately there is the garden centre in Dadizele where this year's Christmas village opens at the weekend! The locals are enthusiastic!

