HOW MUCH LITTERING CAN BE FOUND IN OUR STREETS?

Visitors may be surprised by how much litter can be found along the roads and on the streets in our region. OVAM, the Flemish agency that deals waste and litter, is trying to deter people from throwing cans and bottles away on the street. In the third week of September there will be extra checks and those caught may be fined. But how big is the littering problem in Flanders? Fans of Flanders' Sofie investigates.

Visitors may be surprised by how much litter can be found along the roads and on the streets in our region. OVAM, the Flemish agency that deals waste and litter, is trying to deter people from throwing cans and bottles away on the street. In the third week of September there will be extra checks and those caught may be fined. But how big is the littering problem in Flanders? Fans of Flanders' Sofie investigates.