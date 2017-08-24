VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
HOW MUCH LITTERING CAN BE FOUND IN OUR STREETS?

24/8/17 - Visitors may be surprised by how much litter can be found along the Belgian roads and streets. OVAM, the Flemish organization dealing with waste and litter, tries to convince people not to throw cans and bottles out into the open. Perpetrators are warned: in the third week of September there will be extra vigilance and they may be fined. But how big is the littering problem in Flanders? Fans of Flanders' Sofie put one some gloves and found out!

