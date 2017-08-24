VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
HOW MUCH LITTERING CAN BE FOUND IN OUR STREETS?
24/8/17 - Visitors may be surprised by how much litter can be found along the Belgian roads and streets. OVAM, the Flemish organization dealing with waste and litter, tries to convince people not to throw cans and bottles out into the open. Perpetrators are warned: in the third week of September there will be extra vigilance and they may be fined. But how big is the littering problem in Flanders? Fans of Flanders' Sofie put one some gloves and found out!
West Flemish Winter Wonderland starts! 24/8/17 - It's still four months to Christmas, but for some adepts the Christmas atmosphere can't be there soon enough. Fortunately there is the garden centre in Dadizele where this year's Christmas village opens at the weekend! The locals are enthusiastic!
Chaos as Leopold II Tunnel works overrun 24/8/17 - Long queues this morning as motorists grappled with the repairs to the Leopold II Tunnel. The works were supposed to be ready by 6AM, but due to problems with the ventilation the tunnel remained closed in both directions all morning.
Is litter a bit issue in Flanders? Visitors may be surprised by how much litter can be found along the roads and on the streets in our region. OVAM, the Flemish agency that deals waste and litter, is trying to deter people from throwing cans and bottles away on the street. In the third week of September there will be extra checks and those caught may be fined. But how big is the littering problem in Flanders? Fans of Flanders' Sofie investigates.
Homes to get reflective house numbers Homes in the Limburg municipality of Riemst are all to be with fitted with reflective house numbers. The decision has come at the request of the Fire Service and other emergency services. They found that the house numbers on the front of homes in Riemst weren't visible enough.
70% of pupils driven to school 7 out of 10 parents in our region take their children to school be car. That's according to a survey of 6,000 Flemish parents carried out by the motoring organisation Touring.