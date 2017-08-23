Homes to get reflective house numbers

Homes in the Limburg municipality of Riemst are all to be with fitted with reflective house numbers. The decision has come at the request of the Fire Service and other emergency services. They found that the house numbers on the front of homes in Riemst weren’t visible enough.

