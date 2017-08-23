VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Homes to get reflective house numbers
Homes in the Limburg municipality of Riemst are all to be with fitted with reflective house numbers. The decision has come at the request of the Fire Service and other emergency services. They found that the house numbers on the front of homes in Riemst weren’t visible enough.
This week's video news Wed 23/08/2017 - 17:06
Only in Belgium
This week's video news
- Homes to get reflective house numbers Homes in the Limburg municipality of Riemst are all to be with fitted with reflective house numbers. The decision has come at the request of the Fire Service and other emergency services. They found that the house numbers on the front of homes in Riemst weren’t visible enough. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Homes to get reflective house numbers Homes in the Limburg municipality of Riemst are all to be with fitted with reflective house numbers. The decision has come at the request of the Fire Service and other emergency services. They found that the house numbers on the front of homes in Riemst weren’t visible enough.
- 70% of pupils driven to school 7 out of 10 parents in our region take their children to school be car. That’s according to a survey of 6,000 Flemish parents carried out by the motoring organisation Touring. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? 70% of pupils driven to school 7 out of 10 parents in our region take their children to school be car. That’s according to a survey of 6,000 Flemish parents carried out by the motoring organisation Touring.
- Drunk-driver injures four after car chase Four people were seriously injured after a car chase in the West Flemish town of Ostend on Monday night. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Drunk-driver injures four after car chase Four people were seriously injured after a car chase in the West Flemish town of Ostend on Monday night.
- Great War tourists flock to the “Westhoek” Even after a century the First World War continues to interest a large number of people. This is evident in figures released by the West Flemish Tourist Board. During June and July alone some 105,000 people visited the Great War battlefields in the area of the province known as the “Westhoek”. The four biggest First World War cemeteries have recorded 25% more visitors than was the case last year. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Great War tourists flock to the “Westhoek” Even after a century the First World War continues to interest a large number of people. This is evident in figures released by the West Flemish Tourist Board. During June and July alone some 105,000 people visited the Great War battlefields in the area of the province known as the “Westhoek”. The four biggest First World War cemeteries have recorded 25% more visitors than was the case last year.
- Belgian troops take on IS in Iraq An elite unit of Belgian troops is assisting the Iraqi army with its ground offensive around the town of Tal Afar in the north of the country. Tal Afar is one of the last strongholds of the so-called Islamic State terror group and is of great strategic importance to IS. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Belgian troops take on IS in Iraq An elite unit of Belgian troops is assisting the Iraqi army with its ground offensive around the town of Tal Afar in the north of the country. Tal Afar is one of the last strongholds of the so-called Islamic State terror group and is of great strategic importance to IS.