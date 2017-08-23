VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
70% of pupils driven to school
7 out of 10 parents in our region take their children to school be car. That’s according to a survey of 6,000 Flemish parents carried out by the motoring organisation Touring.
70% of pupils driven to school

7 out of 10 parents in our region take their children to school be car. That's according to a survey of 6,000 Flemish parents carried out by the motoring organisation Touring.
Drunk-driver injures four after car chase

Four people were seriously injured after a car chase in the West Flemish town of Ostend on Monday night.
Great War tourists flock to the "Westhoek"

Even after a century the First World War continues to interest a large number of people. This is evident in figures released by the West Flemish Tourist Board. During June and July alone some 105,000 people visited the Great War battlefields in the area of the province known as the "Westhoek". The four biggest First World War cemeteries have recorded 25% more visitors than was the case last year.
Belgian troops take on IS in Iraq

An elite unit of Belgian troops is assisting the Iraqi army with its ground offensive around the town of Tal Afar in the north of the country. Tal Afar is one of the last strongholds of the so-called Islamic State terror group and is of great strategic importance to IS.
Pukkelpop: international stage for Belgian bands

20/8/17 - In addition to big international names Pukkelpop also brings Belgian bands: over a quarter of the 200 bands at the festival were Belgian including Vuurwerk that today live in London.