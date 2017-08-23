70% of pupils driven to school

Great War tourists flock to the “Westhoek”

Even after a century the First World War continues to interest a large number of people. This is evident in figures released by the West Flemish Tourist Board. During June and July alone some 105,000 people visited the Great War battlefields in the area of the province known as the “Westhoek”. The four biggest First World War cemeteries have recorded 25% more visitors than was the case last year.

