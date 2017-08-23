VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
70% of pupils driven to school

7 out of 10 parents in our region take their children to school be car. That’s according to a survey of 6,000 Flemish parents carried out by the motoring organisation Touring.

This week's video news Tue 22/08/2017 - 17:14
