Belgian troops take on IS in Iraq
An elite unit of Belgian troops is assisting the Iraqi army with its ground offensive around the town of Tal Afar in the north of the country. Tal Afar is one of the last strongholds of the so-called Islamic State terror group and is of great strategic importance to IS.
This week's video news Mon 21/08/2017 - 17:18
- Great War tourists flock to the "Westhoek" Even after a century the First World War continues to interest a large number of people. This is evident in figures released by the West Flemish Tourist Board. During June and July alone some 105,000 people visited the Great War battlefields in the area of the province known as the "Westhoek". The four biggest First World War cemeteries have recorded 25% more visitors than was the case last year.
- Belgian troops take on IS in Iraq An elite unit of Belgian troops is assisting the Iraqi army with its ground offensive around the town of Tal Afar in the north of the country. Tal Afar is one of the last strongholds of the so-called Islamic State terror group and is of great strategic importance to IS.
- Pukkelpop: international stage for Belgian bands 20/8/17 - In addition to big international names Pukkelpop also brings Belgian bands: over a quarter of the 200 bands at the festival were Belgian including Vuurwerk that today live in London.
- Pageant of the Golden Tree in Bruges 20/8/17 - This weekend the city of Bruges was the setting for the Pageant of the Golden Tree, a parade that has been staged in the city every five years since 1958. The pageant brings the history of both Flanders and Bruges to life.
- Everyone's a maestro in Ghent 19/8/17 - For five weeks the good people of Ghent and their many visitors will be treated to the dulcet tones of the piano. For the 123 Piano festival pianos have been set up in public spaces inviting members of the public to join in.