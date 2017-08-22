VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Belgian troops take on IS in Iraq

An elite unit of Belgian troops is assisting the Iraqi army with its ground offensive around the town of Tal Afar in the north of the country. Tal Afar is one of the last strongholds of the so-called Islamic State terror group and is of great strategic importance to IS.

