Pageant of the Golden Tree in Bruges

20/8/17 - This weekend the city of Bruges was the setting for the Pageant of the Golden Tree, a parade that has been staged in the city every five years since 1958. The pageant brings the history of both Flanders and Bruges to life.

VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???

Pageant of the Golden Tree in Bruges

20/8/17 - This weekend the city of Bruges was the setting for the Pageant of the Golden Tree, a parade that has been staged in the city every five years since 1958. The pageant brings the history of both Flanders and Bruges to life.