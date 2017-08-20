VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

Pukkelpop: international stage for Belgian bands

20/8/17 - In addition to big international names Pukkelpop also brings Belgian bands: over a quarter of the 200 bands at the festival were Belgian including Vuurwerk that today live in London.

This week's video news Sun 20/08/2017 - 15:37
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >