Everyone's a maestro in Ghent
19/8/17 - For five weeks the good people of Ghent and their many visitors will be treated to the dulcet tones of the piano. For the 123 Piano festival pianos have been set up in public spaces inviting members of the public to join in.
- Everyone's a maestro in Ghent 19/8/17 - For five weeks the good people of Ghent and their many visitors will be treated to the dulcet tones of the piano. For the 123 Piano festival pianos have been set up in public spaces inviting members of the public to join in.
- Brussels welcomes Cirque du Soleil 19/8/17 - At the Heizel Exhibition Park in Brussels preparations are well underway for the European premiere of Totem, a new show from Cirque du Soleil.
- London Grammar: "Unique vibe at Pukkelpop" 19/8/19 - A performance by the British band London Grammar was one of the highlights at the popular annual Limburg music festival. For the first time the band played the main stage. Singer Hannah Reid managed to enthral the crowd for more than an hour. Dominic Major too is enthusiastic about festivals like Pukkelpop.
- Goose bumps at Pukkelpop: Editors honour Barcelona victims 18/08/17 - Tom Smith, frontman of Editors, dedicated his song 'No sound but the Wind' to the victims of the Barcelona terrorist attack. The song became an intense, emotional moment which had the whole crowd at Pukkelpop (Kiewit) going. Pukkelpop, one of Belgium's biggest music festivals, got underway on Wednesday and will run until late on Saturday.
- Obon matsuri: the festival for the dead 18/8/17 - Obon matsuri is a Japanese festival to remember those that passed away. It is believed that the people's spirits come back to earth. Family and friends celebrate this, as was the case in the Japanese gardens in Hasselt (Limburg).