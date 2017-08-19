Everyone's a maestro in Ghent

19/8/17 - For five weeks the good people of Ghent and their many visitors will be treated to the dulcet tones of the piano. For the 123 Piano festival pianos have been set up in public spaces inviting members of the public to join in.

