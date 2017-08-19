VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
London Grammar: "Unique vibe at Pukkelpop"

19/8/19 - A performance by the British band London Grammar was one of the highlights at the popular annual Limburg music festival. For the first time the band played the main stage. Singer Hannah Reid managed to enthral the crowd for more than an hour. Dominic Major too is enthusiastic about festivals like Pukkelpop.

This week's video news Sat 19/08/2017 - 14:15
