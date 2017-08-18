Goose bumps at Pukkelpop: Editors honours Barcelona victims

18/08/17 - Tom Smith, frontman of Editors, dedicated his song 'No sound but the Wind' to the victims of the Barcelona terrorist attack. The song became an intense, emotional moment which had the whole crowd at Pukkelpop (Kiewit) going. Pukkelpop, one of Belgium's biggest music festivals, got underway on Wednesday and will run until late on Saturday.

