Obon matsuri: the festival for the dead
18/8/17 - Obon matsuri is a Japanese festival to remember those that passed away. It is believed that the people's spirits come back to earth. Family and friends celebrate this, as was the case in the Japanese gardens in Hasselt (Limburg).
Goose bumps at Pukkelpop: Editors honours Barcelona victims 18/08/17 - Tom Smith, frontman of Editors, dedicated his song 'No sound but the Wind' to the victims of the Barcelona terrorist attack. The song became an intense, emotional moment which had the whole crowd at Pukkelpop (Kiewit) going. Pukkelpop, one of Belgium's biggest music festivals, got underway on Wednesday and will run until late on Saturday.
- Obon matsuri: the festival for the dead 18/8/17 - Obon matsuri is a Japanese festival to remember those that passed away. It is believed that the people's spirits come back to earth. Family and friends celebrate this, as was the case in the Japanese gardens in Hasselt (Limburg). VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Obon matsuri: the festival for the dead 18/8/17 - Obon matsuri is a Japanese festival to remember those that passed away. It is believed that the people's spirits come back to earth. Family and friends celebrate this, as was the case in the Japanese gardens in Hasselt (Limburg).
Beach flower sale: how to become a business tycoon? 117/08/17 - A beach flower sale is a typical event for the Belgian coast. Records go back to the 1920s, but more importantly, it is still popular among children today. Sofie Engelen travelled to the Belgian coast for Fans of Flanders and learned a lot... including that it's not a bad idea to engage in beach flower selling at an early age if you want to become a business tycoon later on.
Manneken Pis takes it a bit too far 16/08/17 - Manneken Pis, the little peeing boy serving as a major tourist attraction in Brussels, has taken it just a bit too far. As a joke, someone had turned the tap open a bit more, making the little feller urinate way too far - across the cobble-stone road - and causing him to block the road for passers-by. The city of Brussels will make the tap less accessible for strangers to repeat similar incidents.
Malmédy celebrates omelette event despite adverse conditions 16/08/17 - The city of Malmédy has celebrated its annual giant omelette event despite the bad weather conditions and the recent Fipronil scandal that rocked the egg industry. While turnout was down on other years, press attention was big. Visitors were not deterred by the Fipronil reports and tasted some free omelette. Organisers underlined their eggs were safe, coming from a organic farm and being declared healthy.