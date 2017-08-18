VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Obon matsuri: the festival for the dead

18/8/17 - Obon matsuri is a Japanese festival to remember those that passed away. It is believed that the people's spirits come back to earth. Family and friends celebrate this, as was the case in the Japanese gardens in Hasselt (Limburg).

This week's video news Fri 18/08/2017 - 12:33
