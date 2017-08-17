VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Beach flower sale: how to become a business tycoon?
17/08/17 - A beach flower sale is a typical event for the Belgian coast. Records go back to the 1920s, but more importantly, it is still popular among children today. Sofie Engelen travelled to the Belgian coast for Fans of Flanders and learned a lot... including that it's not a bad idea to engage in beach flower selling at an early age if you want to become a business tycoon later on.
This week's video news Thu 17/08/2017 - 14:54
Only in Belgium
This week's video news
- Beach flower sale: how to become a business tycoon? 117/08/17 - A beach flower sale is a typical event for the Belgian coast. Records go back to the 1920s, but more importantly, it is still popular among children today. Sofie Engelen travelled to the Belgian coast for Fans of Flanders and learned a lot... including that it's not a bad idea to engage in beach flower selling at an early age if you want to become a business tycoon later on. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Beach flower sale: how to become a business tycoon? 117/08/17 - A beach flower sale is a typical event for the Belgian coast. Records go back to the 1920s, but more importantly, it is still popular among children today. Sofie Engelen travelled to the Belgian coast for Fans of Flanders and learned a lot... including that it's not a bad idea to engage in beach flower selling at an early age if you want to become a business tycoon later on.
- Manneken Pis takes it a bit too far 16/08/17 - Manneken Pis, the little peeing boy serving as a major tourist attraction in Brussels, has taken it just a bit too far. As a joke, someone had turned the tap open a bit more, making the little feller urinate way too far - across the cobble-stone road - and causing him to block the road for passers-by. The city of Brussels will make the tap less accessible for strangers to repeat similar incidents. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Manneken Pis takes it a bit too far 16/08/17 - Manneken Pis, the little peeing boy serving as a major tourist attraction in Brussels, has taken it just a bit too far. As a joke, someone had turned the tap open a bit more, making the little feller urinate way too far - across the cobble-stone road - and causing him to block the road for passers-by. The city of Brussels will make the tap less accessible for strangers to repeat similar incidents.
- Malmédy celebrates omelette event despite adverse conditions 16/08/17 - The city of Malmédy has celebrated its annual giant omelette event despite the bad weather conditions and the recent Fipronil scandal that rocked the egg industry. While turnout was down on other years, press attention was big. Visitors were not deterred by the Fipronil reports and tasted some free omelette. Organisers underlined their eggs were safe, coming from a organic farm and being declared healthy. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Malmédy celebrates omelette event despite adverse conditions 16/08/17 - The city of Malmédy has celebrated its annual giant omelette event despite the bad weather conditions and the recent Fipronil scandal that rocked the egg industry. While turnout was down on other years, press attention was big. Visitors were not deterred by the Fipronil reports and tasted some free omelette. Organisers underlined their eggs were safe, coming from a organic farm and being declared healthy.
- Pious women seen in the Albert Canal 15/8/17 - Quartier Canal, a creative hub located at the Albert Canal in Hasselt, staged a special event for the occasion of the Virga Jesse Feesten, the Hasselt festival which only takes place every seven years. Seven pious women were to be seen in the water, surrounded by 1,000 candles. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Pious women seen in the Albert Canal 15/8/17 - Quartier Canal, a creative hub located at the Albert Canal in Hasselt, staged a special event for the occasion of the Virga Jesse Feesten, the Hasselt festival which only takes place every seven years. Seven pious women were to be seen in the water, surrounded by 1,000 candles.
- Crowds come to watch the ship's "rescue operation" 15/08/17 - Scores of people had traveled to Dutch Zeeland to watch whether the giant container ship could be towed back into deeper waters or not, after it had run aground on Monday. It took a whole army of tugboats and about one hour, but she giant was finally up and going again around 9pm. The ship has to return to Antwerp first to undergo various checks and possibly repairs. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Crowds come to watch the ship's "rescue operation" 15/08/17 - Scores of people had traveled to Dutch Zeeland to watch whether the giant container ship could be towed back into deeper waters or not, after it had run aground on Monday. It took a whole army of tugboats and about one hour, but she giant was finally up and going again around 9pm. The ship has to return to Antwerp first to undergo various checks and possibly repairs.