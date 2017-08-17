Beach flower sale: how to become a business tycoon?

117/08/17 - A beach flower sale is a typical event for the Belgian coast. Records go back to the 1920s, but more importantly, it is still popular among children today. Sofie Engelen travelled to the Belgian coast for Fans of Flanders and learned a lot... including that it's not a bad idea to engage in beach flower selling at an early age if you want to become a business tycoon later on.

